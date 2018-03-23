CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is going to carry craft tequilas from Mexico at some of its state liquor and wine outlets.

The commission said Friday it has worked over the last year with trade and investment officials at the Mexican government’s ProMéxico trust that promotes trade and foreign investment. It also met with tequila distillers to identify rare, ultra-premium craft tequila with limited to no U.S. distribution.

The commission bought a range of tequilas from eight distilleries in Mexico, which will be offered at outlet stores in April.

The selections, along with recent single-barrel tequila offerings from Patrón, Herradura and Casa Noble, will be on display at the state’s first Tequilas of Mexico event on April 3 in Bedford.