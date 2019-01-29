MEXICO CITY (AP) — Striking workers in the Mexican border city of Matamoros say they have reached deals with 27 of 48 assembly plants, winning wage increases of 20 percent.

The strikers in Matamoros, south of Brownsville, Texas, have now reached deals with a majority of the plants where more than 25,000 walked out Friday.

The factories make auto parts, medical equipment, plastics and other goods. More than one-third of the city’s 130 border assembly plants were affected.

The Union of Maquiladora Industry Industrial Workers of Matamoros said Tuesday about 20 companies with a total of 27 plants agreed to raise wages and pay workers a one-time bonus of about $1,685.

The strike was apparently triggered by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s decision to double minimum wages in border areas.