Meta Platforms launched an artificial intelligence coding tool in the social media company’s latest bid to compete with Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet’s Google.

The tool introduced Thursday, called Code Llama, uses generative AI to help developers work faster by suggesting lines of software code. The model is open source and available for commercial use, which means other companies can use the technology to build their own tools, Meta said in a blog post.

During the past few months, Meta has been releasing open-source versions of AI technology offered by its competitors. In July, the company unveiled a commercial version of its large language model, the tech behind popular chatbots like Open AI’s ChatGPT. By providing its AI chatbot tech to the public, Meta is letting some companies build chatbots without paying for software from OpenAI, Google or Microsoft.

In the same way, Code Llama will make it easier for companies to build AI coding tools without buying those products from competitors like Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot, which is powered by OpenAI. Code Llama will be free for most users, but Meta will charge some large companies for access to the software, the company said.

Meta has been investing heavily in generative AI technologies. The company formed a new product group dedicated solely to generative AI and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has been vocal about infusing AI into all of Meta’s products. Internally, Meta is encouraging employees to use its AI-powered chatbot called Metamate, and the company is expected to release a public-facing chatbot in the coming weeks.