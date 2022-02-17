Meta has tumbled out of the world’s 10 largest companies by market value, hammered by its worst monthly stock decline ever.

Once the world’s sixth-largest company with a valuation in excess of $1 trillion, the Facebook parent closed on Thursday with a value of $565 billion, placing it in 11th place behind Tencent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Meta, which changed its name from Facebook last year as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s attempt to shift the company’s focus to immersive digital experiences, has seen more than $500 billion in market value destroyed from a September peak. The stock extended losses on Thursday in the wake of a dismal earnings report two weeks ago that revealed stagnating user growth. It has now fallen 46% from last year’s record.

Tesla, with a market value of $906 billion, has taken Meta’s place as the sixth-biggest company behind e-commerce giant Amazon. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway trails the electric vehicle maker at $700 billion, followed by chipmaker Nvidia at $613 billion.

The value wiped out by the selloff in Meta’s shares exceeds the market caps of all but eight companies in the S&P 500 Index.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.