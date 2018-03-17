BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is defending the country’s trade surplus, saying the government is working to encourage domestic demand but that not all factors are in its control.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has been critical of Germany’s surplus, and Merkel’s comments in her weekly podcast Saturday come as Economy Minister Peter Altmaier gets ready to head off Sunday to Washington for talks with a possible trade war looming between Europe and the U.S.
Merkel said domestic demand has been growing, helping narrow the German trade surplus to 244.9 billion euros in 2017 ($301.1 billion) from a record 248.9 billion euros the previous year.
But she noted fluctuations in oil prices and exchange rates were outside Germany’s control, and the trade surpluses also “show that our products are in demand.”
Most Read Business Stories
- Fight rages on over Kemper’s private helicopter landing spot in downtown Bellevue
- Boeing 787 being converted to VIP jet has unusual accident at Moses Lake airfield
- Microsoft says it fired about 20 people last year for sexual harassment
- Amid bidding war for Amazon HQ2, Pittsburgh debates trade-offs
- Boeing’s MAX 7 heads into blue skies above Renton on first flight VIEW