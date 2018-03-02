CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — UNC Health Care says it is giving up on a possible merger with another large North Carolina hospital group.

UNC Health said in a statement Friday that six months of talks to merge with Atrium Health have fallen through. The statement did not provide specifics.

The Chapel Hill company says it will work with Atrium Health on other projects such as improving rural health care.

Atrium Health also issued a statement saying it tried to work out the merger, but the talks just stalled.

If the companies had combined, it would have created one of the largest hospital systems in the country with 90,000 employees operating 60 hospitals in the Carolinas.