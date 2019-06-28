BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — South America’s Mercosur trade bloc struck a “strategic association” trade deal with the European Union on Friday after two decades of negotiations, the two sides announced.

The agreement was clinched in the Belgian capital of Brussels is “an ambitious, balanced and comprehensive agreement” that sends a strong positive signal amid global trade tensions, according to an EU statement..

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker described the pact with the group made up of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, reached exactly 20 years after talks were launched as “a historical moment.”

“In the midst of international trade tensions, we are sending today a strong signal with our Mercosur partners that we stand for rules-based trade,” Juncker said.

Argentina’s Foreign Ministry said the agreement “will mean the integration of a market of some 800 million people, nearly a fourth of the world’s gross domestic product and more than $100 billion in bilateral trade of goods and services.”

The ministry said the deal also is aimed at strengthening political and cultural ties with the EU, improving access to goods, services and investments by reducing restrictions and easing access to technology and raw materials.