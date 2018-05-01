KENILWORTH, N.J. (AP) — Merck is reporting strong profits for the first quarter, but revenue is just shy of what many had expected.

The pharmaceutical company said Tuesday it had net income of $736 million, or 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.05 per share, which is 6 cents better than Wall Street analysts had projected, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

The Kenilworth, New Jersey, company had revenue of $10.04 billion, which missed projections for $10.12 billion.

Merck & Co. expects full-year earnings between $4.16 and $4.28 per share, with revenue between $41.8 billion and $43 billion.

