TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A big jump in U.S. medicine sales, particularly for its key cancer drug, helped Merck & Co. swing to a $2 billion profit from a small loss a year earlier due to large one-time charges.

The maker of blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda and Januvia diabetes pills beat Wall Street profit expectations and raised its profit forecast for 2018.

The Kenilworth, New Jersey, drugmaker on Thursday reported net income of $1.95 billion, or 73 cents per share. Adjusted for one-time costs related to mergers and acquisitions, income amounted to $1.19 per share, 3 cents better than industry analysts were projecting.

Revenue totaled $10.79 billion, up 5 percent from $10.33 billion in 2017’s third quarter.

The increase was entirely due to an 80 percent jump in revenue, to $1.9 billion, for Merck’s top seller, Keytruda, which boosts the body’s immune system to better fight cancer. Keytruda sales are set to continue soaring as the immuno-oncology drug keeps winning approvals for treating additional cancer types. And last weekend at a huge cancer specialists’ conference in Europe, Merck presented numerous patient studies showing strong results for Keytruda and other medicines in treating a variety of cancer patients, data likely to increase prescriptions for its medicines.

Merck’s Gardasil 9 vaccine to prevent sexually transmitted cancers, which recently won U.S. regulatory approval for use in adults over age 26, posted a 55 percent jump in sales. It topped $1 billion in the quarter for the first time.

But sales of many older medicines, including former sales leader Januvia, declined due to increasing competition and pressure from insurers for lower prices.

Sales of veterinary medicines edged up 2 percent to $1.02 billion.

U.S. sales climbed 9 percent to $5.03 billion, while overseas sales edged up 1 percent to $5.76 billion.

Merck said it now expects full-year earnings, adjusted for one-time items, of $4.30 to $4.36 per share. That’s up from its August forecast of $4.22 to $4.30 per share. Merck narrowed its 2018 revenue forecast to a range of $42.1 billion to $42.7 billion, from its August forecast of $42 billion to $42.8 billion.

In premarket trading, Merck shares rose 96 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $71.50. Shares of Merck & Co. have risen 25 percent this year.

