NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Haven, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $1.48.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $4.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $58.9 million, or $21.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.9 million.

Melinta shares have dropped 15 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 25 percent in the last 12 months.

This story has been corrected to show that the company has changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and relocated to New Haven, Connecticut.