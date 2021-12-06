Open enrollment for next year’s Medicare coverage started last month and continues through Dec. 7. Nationwide, over 3,800 plans are available, the highest number ever, the Kaiser Family Foundation says.

Anyone signing up for Medicare gets to choose either “original Medicare” or a Medicare Advantage plan. Original Medicare consists of Part A (hospital services) and Part B (medical services), so many people on Original Medicare buy a prescription drug plan and a supplemental policy to help cover expenses. Medicare Advantage plans (sometimes referred to as Part C) are more of a one-stop-shop option, often covering vision, hearing and/or dental care, and they also include prescription drug coverage.

Medicare Advantage, the private plan alternative to traditional Medicare, commonly offers low monthly costs and extra benefits. There’s a major tradeoff — a limited provider network of local doctors and hospitals — but Advantage plans are rapidly adding customers and gaining market share.

“We wonder if there’s an inflection point where there’s almost too many plan options,” said Meredith Freed, a policy analyst with Kaiser Family Foundation’s program on Medicare.

But it’s risky to not evaluate the plans, especially Advantage offers, because coverage changes regularly. Prescriptions come in and out of the formulary, for example, and your favorite doctors and facilities can leave the network — resulting in a scramble for new providers or the prospect of out-of-network charges.

“It’s analogous to sign up for a 401(k) plan and never change your investments for 40 years,” said Tom Murphy, a longtime certified financial planner in North Dallas. “That can be costly, but people ignore it because they don’t understand it, and it’s outta sight, outta mind.”

Advertising

Here are a few things to consider before choosing a Medicare Advantage plan.

—Many clients expect to move after retirement or live elsewhere for part of the year. They want to be able to use doctors and hospitals wherever they are, and only traditional Medicare has that flexibility.

—Tom Murphy, a longtime certified financial planner in North Dallas. also asks clients to consider the possibility of having a serious illness and wanting to visit a top-notch facility beyond Dallas. He said local Advantage plans wouldn’t cover care at the Cleveland Clinic or the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, for example.

—Advantage plans have been profitable for insurers, generating higher monthly margins per member than other sectors, including the individual market, group market and Medicaid managed care. In 2020, the per member margin in Advantage plans rose 24%, according to Kaiser.

—Advantage customers can switch back to Medicare during open enrollment. But they may be unable to get a supplemental Medigap policy, which helps cover deductibles and other cost-sharing, and protects against catastrophic expenses. Medigap supplements are available to everyone, regardless of health, when they first sign up for Medicare. But if they apply for a gap policy years later, insurers can reject them because of pre-exisiting conditions, such as having cancer or diabetes.

The Medicare.gov website offers a “Medicare Plan Finder” to help you compare and choose. Note the ratings of your candidate plans and favor four- or five-star plans.