The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Medical testing giant Laboratory Corporation of America plans to add more than 400 jobs to operations in the health-sciences hotbed about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its North Carolina headquarters.

A state committee that oversees major tax breaks for job creation approved a deal Tuesday that could mean $9 million in state and local incentives if the company hits hiring and other milestones.

LabCorp’s plans involve a $30 million investment and adding 422 employees in Durham County in five years. The average wage would be almost $102,000 for information technology and operation work including senior managers and software developers.

The company is based in Burlington and employs more than 57,000 people worldwide.

