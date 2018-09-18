NEW ORLEANS (AP) — McDonald’s workers are staging protests in several cities in what organizers called the first multistate strike seeking to combat sexual harassment in the workplace.

In Chicago, several dozen protesters rallied Tuesday in front of McDonald’s headquarters while a plane flew overhead with a banner reading, “McDonald’s: Stop Sexual Harassment.”

In New Orleans, current and former employees chanted, “Hey, McDonalds, you can’t hide — we can see your nasty side.”

Those are among 10 targeted cities. Other protests were held in St. Louis; Kansas City, Missouri; and Durham, North Carolina.

Protesters are demanding that McDonalds require anti-harassment training for managers and employees. The fast food chain defends its policies.

Another demand is forming a national committee to address sexual harassment, made up of workers, management and leaders of national women’s groups.