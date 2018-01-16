NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald’s says it aims to use all recycled or other environmentally friendly materials for its soda cups, Happy Meal boxes and other packaging by 2025.

The world’s biggest burger chain also wants all of its 37,000 restaurants worldwide to recycle customer waste by that year.

It has a ways to go: The company says 50 percent of its packaging now comes from recycled or other environmentally friendly sources and about 10 percent of its restaurants recycle customer waste.

McDonald’s Corp. says it is also seeking to use renewable materials or those certified as coming from responsibly managed forests.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company says that packaging waste was the top environmental issue customers wanted to see addressed. It says it will work with municipalities, since local regulations vary.