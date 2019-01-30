CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s is reporting strong global growth in sales at established locations and it’s topped expectations for both profit and revenue.

The world’s biggest hamburger chain on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.42 billion, or $1.82 per share.

Adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.97 per share, which is 7 cents better than industry analysts had expected, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $5.16 billion, matching forecasts.

McDonald’s Corp. recorded global same-store sales growth of 4.4 percent.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCD