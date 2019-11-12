A former McDonald’s employee who says a manager at a Michigan store grabbed her breasts and buttocks is suing the chain, blaming her mistreatment on what she calls a culture of sexual harassment at the fast-food company.

The former employee and the American Civil Liberties Union filed the suit in state court Tuesday, as hundreds of McDonald’s employees in Michigan prepared to go on strike to protest the company’s handling of such allegations and demand a labor union. It increased the scrutiny of McDonald’s a little over a week after its chief executive, Steve Easterbrook, was fired for having a relationship with a subordinate.

In the complaint, the employee, Jenna Ries, said a manager at a McDonald’s in Mason, Michigan, repeatedly harassed her between 2017 and 2019. She said the manager had groped her, called her offensive names and put his penis in her hand while he was working next to her in the kitchen. The manager threatened to fire Ries for rejecting his sexual advances, the complaint said, and harassed “many other women and girls.”

The store is owned by a McDonald’s franchisee, but the suit, the latest of dozens of sexual harassment complaints filed by McDonald’s employees in recent years, argued that the problem lies with the chain itself.

“Despite being on notice of pervasive problems of sexual harassment nationwide, McDonald’s fails to address such unlawful sexual harassment and the company culture that enables it,” the suit claimed.

The lawsuit named Chicago-based McDonald’s Corp., as well as the franchise owner, Michael Dickerson. It is seeking class-action status and $5 million in damages to compensate employees at the McDonald’s in Mason. The filing did not identify the manager accused of abuse.

In a statement responding to the suit, McDonald’s said it was working with franchisees to create safe workplaces.

“There is a deeply important conversation around safe and respectful workplaces in communities throughout the U.S. and around the world, and McDonald’s is demonstrating its continued commitment to this issue,” the statement said.

Dickerson, the franchise owner, did not respond to a request for comment.

Last fall, McDonald’s workers in 10 cities went on strike to draw attention to sexual harassment at the chain’s stores and demand that company officials do more to address the problem. And in May, the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, the ACLU and labor group Fight for $15 announced the filing of nearly two dozen harassment complaints against McDonald’s, most of them sent to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Over the last week, the chain has come under renewed scrutiny, after the McDonald’s board fired Easterbrook for exercising “poor judgment” in a consensual relationship with an employee.

In the #MeToo era, rules barring managers from dating their subordinates have become more common, as companies recognize the inherent power imbalances in such relationships and look to protect themselves from bad publicity and legal ramifications. Some experts speculated that McDonald’s had fired Easterbrook to show its commitment to cracking down on problematic behavior at all levels of the company.

“McDonald’s creates and permits a toxic work culture from the very top,” Ries said in the complaint, “as reflected by former CEO Steve Easterbrook’s recent firing.”

Much of the abuse, workers have alleged, takes place at the franchise level. McDonald’s has thousands of locations in North America, most of them independently owned, and has long argued that it should not be held liable for the behavior of employees at franchisees’ stores. In a major victory for the chain, a federal appeals court ruled in October that McDonald’s was not a “joint employer” of its franchisee staff.

Still, McDonald’s recently began offering new online and in-person training programs to its employees in the United States to combat workplace sexual harassment. And it has established a hotline for employee complaints and clarified its policies on harassment. Those steps have not satisfied its critics, though, who are demanding that upper management sit down with workers to discuss the issue.

“McDonald’s likes to say that it is powerless to stop the sexual harassment occurring in its franchise restaurants,” said Gillian Thomas, a senior staff attorney with the ACLU Women’s Rights Project, in a statement Tuesday. “That would be laughable if it weren’t so destructive to the lives of tens of thousands of workers being left to fend for themselves.”