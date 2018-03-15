NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The mayor of one of Cyprus’ premier tourist hotspots says police patrols will be stepped up this summer to keep in check boorish visitors who give his town a bad name.

Ayia Napa Mayor Yiannis Karousos told The Associated Press on Thursday that cameras also will be installed to supplement the heightened presence of uniformed and plainclothes officers.

Karousos has declared the binge-drinking tourists known for indulging in public sex unwelcome in Ayia Napa, a resort town famous for its beaches and vibrant club scene.

He says tour operators have been asked not to bring misbehaving vacationers to Ayia Napa as the municipality works to clean up its image as a destination.

The mayor says troublemakers are only a tiny fraction of the 800,000 holidaymakers the town hosts annually.