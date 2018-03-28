JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana mayor says the impending closure of a longtime barge and towboat manufacturer could open up riverfront property to new development in his Ohio River city.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore says he’d hoped another boat builder might take over the shipyard Jeffboat plans to shutter this spring.

But Moore tells the News and Tribune he’s already been contacted by developers, retailers and bankers about redevelopment potential of the 65-acre (26-hectare) riverfront property that’s just north of Louisville, Kentucky.

He plans to talk to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials soon about assistance with environmental testing for the site.

Jeffboat’s parent company announced the closure plans Monday for the 220-worker shipyard, citing an oversupply of barges and a significant drop in orders over the past three years.

___

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com