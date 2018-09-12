Mastercard is rolling out a digital trade platform designed to make it easier for small- and medium-sized companies to do business around the world.
The company’s Mastercard Track will, among other things, help businesses identify and assess potential international customers and suppliers, and manage global payments electronically. The database will include information on more than 150 million companies worldwide.
Michael Froman, Mastercard’s vice chairman and president of strategic growth, says that global commerce is surprisingly inefficient and difficult for modest-sized companies to break into.
Froman, who was U.S. trade representative in the Obama administration, says firms still often keep records on paper and conduct business in cash.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon has patented a system that would put workers in a cage, on top of a robot
- Price tag for Sea-Tac's new International Arrivals Facility soars to almost $1 billion
- Heard of Amazon Business? It's on track to make $10 billion over 12 months
- Seattle home prices drop by $70,000 in three months as market continues to cool
- King County family makes 'pretty decent money' but lives paycheck to paycheck. Here's the advice they got | Money Makeover
Mastercard developed Track in collaboration with Microsoft and is working with nine companies that supply business-to-business software.