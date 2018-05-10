BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts regulators are investigating whether ride-hailing company Uber violated state law by increasing prices during a powerful storm in March.

The Boston Herald reports that the Department of Public Utilities, which oversees ride-hailing apps, sent Uber a letter last month asking for the company’s fares during the March 3-6 nor’easter that brought heavy rain, flooding and widespread power outages; company revenue and number of riders during the storm; and information on complaints received during the storm.

The department sent Uber and similar companies a notice when Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency, telling them to suspend surge pricing.

State law prohibits surge pricing during a state of emergency.

Uber said it is “confident we complied with the law” and looks forward to “working with regulators on a quick resolution.”

