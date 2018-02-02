BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts officials are saying little about the rejection by New Hampshire regulators of a key hydropower project.

A spokesman for the Massachusetts Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs said in a statement the agency will “continue to monitor and evaluate developments,” but officials referred all other questions about Northern Pass to New Hampshire officials and utility Eversource.

Eversource said it was shocked and outraged by the 7-0 vote against the project Thursday by the Site Evaluation Committee. The decision came only a week after Massachusetts had selected Northern Pass from among dozens of bidders to deliver Canadian hydropower to the state.

Eversource said it would consider an appeal of the rejection.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey suggested through a spokeswoman that Massachusetts energy officials re-evaluate the selection of Northern Pass.