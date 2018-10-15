Share story

By
The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — MGM has reported nearly $27 million in revenue during the first full month of operation at its Massachusetts casino.

The state Gaming Commission reported Monday that MGM Springfield generated $18 million in gross revenues from slot machines and another $8.8 million from table games like blackjack and roulette.

That generated $6.7 million in state taxes. Massachusetts collects 25 percent of the facility’s gross gambling revenues.

The numbers don’t reflect revenues from the 14-acre casino complex’s hotel, restaurants, bars and other non-gambling entertainment.

MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis says September visitor volume was “solid” and the casino’s financial performance is “on track” with company expectations.

Massachusetts regulators also reported Monday that Plainridge Park, a slots parlor and horse racing track in Plainville, generated roughly $14 million from gambling in September.

