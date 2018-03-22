BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts House has passed a bill that would tax short-term rentals, including those made available through online platforms such as Airbnb.
The bill approved Thursday by House lawmakers would impose a 4 percent state tax on rentals by individuals who offer no more than two rooms for rent.
Short-term rentals made through a professional property manager or investor host would be taxed at 5.7 percent and 8 percent, respectively. No excise would be imposed if the total amount of rent is less than $15 per day.
The bill also would let cities and towns impose their own local excise taxes and place certain restrictions on short-term rentals.
Airbnb has said the bill goes too far.
The bill also would also create a state registry of short-term rental properties.