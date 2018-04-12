BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gambling regulators plan to hold a public hearing before deciding if casino mogul Steve Wynn should be removed from the license his company received to operate a resort casino under construction near Boston.
In the letter to the gaming commission made public on Thursday, an attorney for Wynn wrote that his client has divested from “all ownership interests” in Wynn Resorts.
Wynn resigned as chairman and chief executive of the company in February after sexual misconduct allegations against him surfaced.
Attorney Brian Kelly argues in the letter that Wynn should no longer be subject to a review of his “suitability” for the Wynn Boston Harbor Project.
Commissioners hoped to schedule a hearing within three weeks but stressed its outcome would not end a broader investigation of Wynn Resorts.