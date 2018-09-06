Share story

By
The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland authorities say an Arizona-based drugmaker engaged in a nationwide scheme characterized by “extraordinary misconduct” to boost profits amid the coast-to-coast opioid epidemic.

Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Thursday that his office filed charges against Insys Therapeutics alleging multiple violations of a consumer protect law.

Insys makes a highly addictive opioid spray used to manage pain for adult cancer patients. But Frosh says Insys joined with local health care providers in a “calculated scheme” to target other patients seeking pain relief.

Frosh alleges that roughly 90 percent of prescriptions for the spray-based Subsys fentanyl written or filled in Maryland were for people who never should have been taking the drug.

Most Read Business Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Other U.S. states have sued Insys, some reaching settlements.

Insys did not immediately respond to a telephone call seeking comment.

The Associated Press