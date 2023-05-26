NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Workday Inc., up $19.66 to $216.07.
The maker of human resources software beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.
Marvell Technology Inc., up $16.04 to $65.51.
The chipmaker gave investors a solid earnings and revenue forecast.
Autodesk Inc., up $1.34 to $198.90.
The design software company reported strong first-quarter financial results, but gave investors a weak profit forecast.
Ulta Beauty Inc., down $64.85 to $420.27.
The cosmetics retailer trimmed its operating margin forecast for the year.
Gap Inc., up 92 cents to $8.34.
The clothing chain reported a surprising first-quarter profit.
Ford Motor Co., up 71 cents to $12.09.
The automaker made a deal for access to Tesla Supercharger stations in the U.S. and Canada.
Big Lots Inc., down 96 cents to $6.25.
The discount retailer reported a much bigger first-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.
RH, down $7.81 to $246.82.
The furniture and housewares company gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.
