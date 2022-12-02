NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Marvell Technology Inc., down 68 cents to $44.72.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak financial forecast.

UiPath Inc., up $1.61 to $14.53.

The enterprise automation software developer reported strong third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Veeva Systems Inc., down $16.52 to $174.90.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Ambarella Inc., up $2.45 to $76.38.

The video-compression chipmaker reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.

Asana Inc., down $1.89 to $16.19.

The work-management app operator’s revenue forecast for its current quarter fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Smartsheet Inc., up $5.39 to $37.90.

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

PagerDuty Inc., up $1.15 to $23.67.

The software developer reported encouraging third-quarter earnings.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., down $14.69 to $98.87.

The Tennessee-based restaurant chain’s fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.