SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Marvell Technology is buying fellow chip maker Cavium in a cash-and-stock deal valued at approximately $6 billion.
The deal announced Monday could create a rival to Intel and other major computer chip producers.
Cavium shareholders will receive $40 per share and 2.1757 Marvell common shares for each Cavium share they own.
Cavium Inc. stockholders are expected to own about 25 percent of the combined company.
Most Read Stories
- Rebound with redemption: Huskies come back to beat Utah behind the unlikeliest of heroes
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Huskies won't repeat as Pac-12 champs, but their consolation prize? The game of the year
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
Marvell CEO Matt Murphy will lead the combined company, with Cavium co-founder and CEO Syed Ali serving as a strategic adviser and board member.
Shares of Cavium, based in San Jose, California, surged more than 7 percent in premarket trading. Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd., which has its U.S. headquarters in Santa Clara, California, are up slightly.