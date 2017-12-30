Our weekly spotlight on mutual funds, and weekly roundup of stock market data.

The Sunday Business section’s year-end reviews of mutual funds and the stock market took the place of the usual weekly FundTracker and Money & Markets pages.

Here are those two features for those who want to track the weekly data:

FundTracker

Money & Markets

Related:

U.S. stocks mount milestone-shattering run in 2017

2017 Stock Review

2017 Mutual Fund Review

Vote in Jon Talton’s poll: Where will the stock market go in 2018?

2017 winners and losers: Amazon, Boeing soared; GE plunged

Washington state’s tech companies lead 2017 stock gains