Funko, maker of toys, apparel and accessories inspired by pop culture, vowed Thursday to run a leaner operation and reduce its product line after reporting a 24% drop in revenues and a nearly $76 million loss in the second quarter.

For the quarter ending June 30, the Everett-based company reported $240 million in revenue compared with $315.7 million in the same period last year. It also missed analyst expectations of $253.2 million.

Funko interim CEO Michael Lunsford said in a call with investors Thursday the drop was a result of “ongoing inventory destocking by some of our larger U.S. wholesale customers.”

The company has been taking cost-reduction steps, including layoffs and inventory shedding. Funko said Thursday it plans to reduce its product line by 30%.

“Running the business like a lean startup and investing in areas where we can grow profitably will guide and inform every decision we make,” Lunsford said. “The best path forward for Funko is to focus our energy on fewer product lines.”

In July, Funko announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing it was laying off between 12% and 13% of its staff, or 180 to 200 workers. The company said the layoffs would cost Funko between $2.4 million and $2.8 million in severance in the upcoming quarter, but it would save up to $22 million annually.

The layoffs are a result of the nearly one-third cut in products, Lunsford said Thursday.

“This simplification in focus will result in a leaner company, which is the driving factor behind the reduction in workflow that we enacted,” he told investors.

In the company’s previous quarter announcement in May, Funko said its inventory at $191.6 million was up 18.6% from the same period a year ago. Net sales dropped 18% to $251.9 million.

Second-quarter inventories fell from the previous quarter to $187.3 million, marking a 20% decrease from the same period last year.

In March, the company said it was shedding about $30 million to $36 million worth of Pop! toys.

The company said it is finding success in selling directly to consumers. In the May call, former CEO Brian Mariotti said the direct-to-consumer strategy “is one of the levers we’re able to pull when we have a very conservative retail buying environment right now. Everybody is afraid of having too much inventory.”

Many of Funko’s key retail partners such as Target and Walmart have had weak traffic trends, said Bank of America analysts Robert Ohmes, Alexander Perry and Madeline Cech in a note to investors in July.

Still, according to Funko, retail sales increased 10% and e-commerce increased 19% in the second quarter compared with the same period a year ago.

Thursday’s call was Lunsford’s first as interim CEO. Mariotti had previously led Funko for 17 years.

In January 2022, Mariotti left the top position to become Funko’s chief creative officer but in December returned as CEO. His return lasted a few months. In July, Mariotti took a leave of absence. The company has since said it will conduct a search for a CEO while Lunsford, board member since 2018, remains as interim chief executive.

While Funko’s board expects the new CEO to be creative, Lunsford told investors, it’s more important to know “how to channel that creativity into profitable products.”

The 25-year-old company said it expects less wholesale revenue this year and, as a result, lowered its full-year revenue outlook to a range of $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion from the previously forecast range of $1.19 billion to $1.26 billion.

Funko shares dropped 7% in after-market trading.