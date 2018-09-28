Tesla’s stock sank 14 percent Friday, putting pressure on CEO Elon Musk and the electric-carmaker’s board to reach a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which sued Musk on Thursday.

Tesla’s plunging stock price indicates investors want Elon Musk to quickly cut a deal with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The question is whether the notoriously unpredictable chief executive officer will take the hint.

In suing Musk on Thursday, the SEC put shareholders’ worst-case scenario on the table: Musk’s potential ouster from Tesla. The regulator had offered a much lighter punishment that would have allowed him to stay on as CEO, while paying between $5 million and $10 million, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Under the scrapped settlement, Tesla would have also faced a financial penalty, though it was lower than Musk’s, the person said.

But the accord was refused, and now Tesla stock is tanking. That’s putting intense pressure on Musk and the board to stop the bleeding.

“He needs to settle, and the Tesla board needs to force him to settle,” said John Coffee, director of the Center on Corporate Governance at Columbia Law School.

Tesla stock plunged 14 percent to $264.77 Friday, wiping out $7.3 billion in shareholder value. It was the biggest drop in the company’s shares since November 2013.

Moving with unusual speed in an investigation, the SEC accused Musk of falsely asserting that he had lined up funding to take Tesla private. While the SEC and Musk might still reach a settlement, for now the agency’s suit is moving forward, with

an initial court appearance set for Feb. 1.