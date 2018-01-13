Round numbers are for traders, chartists looking for “support” or “resistance” that they can base short-term moves on. If the indexes resist breaking through a round number, that’s a temporary phenomenon.

Your Funds

Over the first four trading days of 2018, the Dow Jones industrial average, the Standard & Poor’s 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed in record territory every day. Each of the bench marks passed some sort of milestone, 25,000 for the Dow, 2,700 for the S&P and 7,000 for the Nasdaq.

Experts tried to ascribe meaning to the market’s best start since 2006, and the round numbers were supposed to be telling.

They weren’t, they aren’t and they’re not going to be.

Yes, the market is up and off to a good start this year, but that index movement past round number is full more of coincidence than meaning, and investors — who are notorious for finding patterns even when nothing exists — need to stop looking for meaning in the passage of market mile markers.

Neither the Dow, the S&P nor “the Naz” is a real indicator of the condition of the economy. Neither are they indicators of what is truly going on in your investment portfolio, unless you have a portfolio of index funds tracking the indexes as they blow past those numbers.

Round numbers are for traders, chartists looking for “support” or “resistance” that they can base short-term moves on. If the indexes resist breaking through a round number, that’s a temporary phenomenon.

Historic norm

You, on the other hand, as an individual investor basically need Warren Buffett to have been right when he forecast that the Dow Jones industrial average will hit 1 million in 100 years, because that would be a reflection of the index doubling roughly every 10 to 12 years, which is its historic norm.

Needing that kind of long-term growth for a lifetime means that whether an index blows through or stalls at a round number today is completely inconsequential.

Thus, we as investors need to stop being fixated on round numbers.

Worrying about the market hitting short-term mile markers and ascribing meaning and value to those fleeting and temporary numbers is how investors got caught up in the financial crisis of 2008 and never recovered.

It is how young people who saw their parents get burned a decade ago are now coming out into the working world with a complete distrust that the market’s long-term direction is up.

That’s why just 54 percent of Americans currently invest in the market, according to a Gallup poll from mid-2017, down 11 percent from the end of the financial crisis/recession.

2,000 indexes

Truthfully, there are dozens — if not hundreds — of round numbers being surpassed by various indexes on a daily or weekly basis.

Jack Bogle, the legendary founder of the Vanguard Group and the man who brought the first index fund to market, noted in an interview recently aired that there are now 2,000 indexes. That’s a conservative estimate, considering that Bloomberg reported last spring that the number of indexes had surpassed the number of stocks, and pegged the number of stocks at roughly 4,350.

The old days when market indexes were set up to measure the broad market or a portion of the market and help people understand broad trends are gone.

Today, indexes are built in order to support investment products, strategies and ideas. They are part market measure, part marketing idea. They are created to be the basis for index funds and ETFs, though they are not the kind of issues Bogle envisioned when he created the modern index fund and started the revolution.

And what virtually every one has in common when it comes to those indexes is that no one cares if or when they surpass a milestone.

I talked to investors in the last week who knew the price level of bitcoin (roughly $15,000), the 25,000 status of the Dow and who could guess the price of an ounce of gold (roughly $1,300).

But they invest in small-cap stocks and couldn’t come up with a guess at its level or the last time it passed a big round number (1,500, in November).

And they invested in international and emerging markets stocks and couldn’t even name the index they’d use as a benchmark there.

They also couldn’t recall when the Dow passed 20,000; when informed that it happened last January, they all reflected on how they would not have foreseen the index surpassing 25,000 a year later; the big gains of 2017 were unexpected.

The good news was that they didn’t let the Dow’s hitting 20,000 scare them out of the market, any more than investors should be nervous about the market now because the indexes are at simultaneous record highs or the bull market is nearing record length.

Bull markets don’t die of old age. Market downturns don’t start because the indexes “can’t seem to get past a certain number.”

If the Dow hits 30,000 in short order, it won’t be because it has built momentum from its run up to 25k, it will be because the underlying stocks continue to deliver to or past expectations in current economic conditions.

If the market falls back, it won’t be because 30k is “too much.”

Portfolio figures

The key numbers for investors to focus on are personal ones. They are the bench marks that occur in your portfolio, when you reach milestones like five or eight or 10 times your income in savings, numbers that help you understand that retirement-savings efforts are sufficient.

Worrying about what it means when the market passes a round number is wasted energy. The market needs to make new highs again and again for you to reach your goals.

So look instead at whether those headline numbers and peaks are having the appropriate impact on your assets and portfolio and determine how you can best capture the many highs and round numbers that will be part of the long road ahead rather than focusing on the most recent mile traveled.