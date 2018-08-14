NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are broadly higher and recovering some of their recent losses as concerns about Turkey’s financial stability eased.
Retailers and energy companies made some of the biggest gains Tuesday.
Shoe and handbag maker Tapestry climbed 7.5 percent after it beat expectations in its latest quarter.
Global markets sustained two days of losses as the Turkish lira plunged and a diplomatic dispute with the U.S. got worse. The lira stabilized after investors after U.S. and Turkish officials resumed talks.
The S&P 500 rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,832.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 77 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,265. The Nasdaq gained 26 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,846.