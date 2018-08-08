NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street following four straight gains in the benchmark S&P 500 index.
Energy companies fell along with the price of crude oil in early trading Wednesday. Marathon Oil gave up 1.2 percent.
Most Read Business Stories
- More Seattle-area home sellers lower list prices as market cools way down
- Zillow plunges after revenue falls short and analysts downgrade stock
- Tesla CEO drops latest bombshell with $72B buyout proposal
- Boeing's 737 ramp-up shows signs of strain as unfinished planes pile up in Renton
- Whole Foods launches one-hour, 30-minute grocery pickup options
Investors were still focused on quarterly earnings reports. Snapchat parent company Snap was down 4.1 percent after reporting that it lost daily users in the latest quarter.
Pizza delivery company Papa John’s sank 6.3 percent after issuing a weak outlook.
The S&P 500 index slipped 1 point to 2,857.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5 points to 25,624. The Nasdaq composite fell 4 points to 7,879.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was little changed at 2.97 percent.