NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its first loss this week.

Technology companies and makers of consumer products posted some of the biggest losses in early trading Thursday.

Apple sank 1.7 percent and Philip Morris International sank 12.8 percent after reporting weak results.

Energy companies bucked the downward trend and rose along with the price of crude oil, which is at a three-year high. Noble Energy rose 1 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell 9 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,698.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 51 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,698. The Nasdaq composite fell 28 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,267.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.91 percent.