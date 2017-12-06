The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as banks back some of their recent gains and technology companies continued to struggle.
Apple fell 1 percent in early trading Wednesday and JPMorgan Chase fell a little under 1 percent.
Discount retailer Fred’s plunged 21 percent after suspending its dividend and saying it may sell some assets.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 1 point to 2,628.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 3 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 24,177. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 6,769.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.3 percent.