The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening moderately higher on Wall Street as investors welcome a strong U.S. jobs report and signs of progress in Britain’s departure from the European Union.
Technology stocks were leading the way again in early trading Friday, as they have all year. Microsoft was up 2.1 percent and Apple was up a little less than 1 percent.
Most Read Stories
- Frederick Darren Berg, mastermind of Washington state's biggest Ponzi scheme, escapes from California prison
- Judge orders Whole Foods to reopen shuttered Bellevue Square 365 store
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
- Goodbye to Seattle's 'Sandwich Nazi': Bakeman's is closing
- Say what? Washington Huskies pull off wild 74-65 upset win over No. 2 Kansas
European markets were broadly higher after Britain announced a preliminary agreement on departing the EU. Investors were also relieved to see that Germany was moving closer to forming a coalition government.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,645.
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 32 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,245. The Nasdaq composite added 49 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,862.