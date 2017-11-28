The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street and several companies are moving on deal news.

Buffalo Wild Wings jumped 6.3 percent early Tuesday after agreeing to be acquired by Arby’s. Emerson Electric was up 2.6 percent after withdrawing its bid for Rockwell Automation.

RV maker Thor Industries soared 12.7 percent after reporting earnings that were much higher than analysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,606.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 65 points, or 0.3 percent, to 23,645. The Nasdaq composite edged up 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,882.

More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.