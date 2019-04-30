NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as traders process a deluge of earnings reports from big U.S. companies.

Several stocks were making big moves early Tuesday after issuing their quarterly reports.

General Electric jumped 7% after reporting earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ forecasts, while Google’s parent company Alphabet sank 7.8% after its revenue didn’t grow as fast as Wall Street expected.

The S&P 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,935.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 26,549. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, fell 52 points, or 0.6%, to 8,109.

Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10 year Treasury held steady at 2.53%.