The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stock indexes are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as losses in banks and health care stocks outweigh gains in other sectors.

Drugmaker AbbVie was down 1.9 percent in early trading Monday, one of the biggest losses in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index. Bank of America was down about 1 percent.

Several retailers were higher. Kohl’s jumped 6.8 percent after reporting strong holiday sales. Crocs rose 3.4 percent and Boot Barn climbed 1.5 percent. Macy’s gained 1.6 percent.

The S&P 500 index slipped 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,738.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 48 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,245. The Nasdaq composite edged down 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,128.