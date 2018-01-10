The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as a New Year’s rally runs out of gas.

Technology and health care stocks fell the most in early trading Wednesday.

Micron Technology fell 2.3 percent and UnitedHealth Group lost 1 percent.

Domino’s Pizza dropped 3.4 percent after saying CEO Patrick Doyle will leave at the end of June after 8 years in charge.

Banks rose as bond yields continued to climb.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,743.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,320. The Nasdaq composite fell 26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,135.

Bond prices fell. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.59 percent.