NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stock indexes are slightly higher on Wall Street in early trading as technology and energy companies post solid gains.
HP rose 5.6 percent early Friday after giving a strong outlook for next year. ConocoPhillips rose 1.2 percent.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Fish-farming company offered money for Lummi Nation’s silence about net pens, letters show
Health insurers and hospital operators fell sharply after President Donald Trump said the government will halt payments to insurers under the Affordable Care Act, which Republicans have been trying to repeal.
Tenet Healthcare, a hospital company, dropped 7.6 percent. Centene fell 8.6 percent.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,553.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28 points, or 0.1 percent, 22,869. The Nasdaq composite rose 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,604.