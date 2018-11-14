NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as the market recoups some of its losses from a day earlier.
Technology companies, retailers and banks accounted for much of the gain Wednesday.
Chipmaker Nvidia climbed 2.7 percent. Charles Schwab rose 1.7 percent.
Macy’s gained 2.2 percent after the department store chain reported strong quarterly results.
The S&P 500 index rose 18 points, or 0.7 percent to 2,740.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 142 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,429. The Nasdaq composite added 55 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,256.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.15 percent from 3.14 percent late Tuesday.