NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in big technology companies.
Apple rose 1.4 percent in early trading Monday, and Microsoft climbed 1.1 percent.
Most Read Business Stories
- From crack cocaine to Mar-a-Lago: The unusual journey of the MyPillow man
- Home prices have risen fastest in South Seattle, as citywide median nears $820,000 VIEW
- Tech thinks it has a fix for the problems it created: blockchain
- Buying a home as an unmarried couple? Take 3 steps
- In fight over Bombardier CSeries, Boeing loses friends as well as tariff case
Banks were also higher as bond yields rose. JPMorgan Chase was up 1.1 percent.
The early gains erased some of the market’s losses from last week.
The S&P 500 index rose 14 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,618.
The Dow Jones industrial average increased 166 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,095. The Nasdaq composite added 57 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6,970.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.80 percent.