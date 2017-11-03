NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:40 a.m.
Stocks are little changed in the early minutes of trading as investors continue to review details from the tax plan House Republicans released a day ago.
Technology companies led the way Friday. Apple jumped 2.9 percent after a strong quarterly report and forecast.
Financial companies lagged. Insurer AIG lost 4.5 percent after its latest report.
The Labor Department said employers added 261,000 jobs in October, but that was fewer than experts had expected.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 1 point or 0.1 percent to 2,578.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6 points or less than 0.1 percent to 23,507. The Nasdaq composite is up 8 points or 0.1 percent, to 6,722.