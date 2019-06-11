NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising early Tuesday as Wall Street continues to thrive in June.

The S&P 500 index rose 24 points, or 0.9%, to 2,911. The benchmark index is up nearly 5% so far this month after a 6.6% decline in May.

Technology stocks rose. Broadcom shares gained 2% after the chip maker reached a deal to supply components to Apple.

Tesla gained 2.3% ahead of its annual shareholder meeting, where CEO Elon Musk is expected to be asked about the company’s stock price, which is down 36% this year.

Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar rose 2.4% as mining stocks rallied.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 173 points, or 0.7%, to 26,236. The Nasdaq gained 82 points, or 1.1%, to 7,905.