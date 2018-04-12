NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street as the market regains ground following a loss the day before.
Several companies were moving higher after reporting encouraging results. Delta Air Lines and fund manager BlackRock each rose 1.8 percent.
Most Read Business Stories
- As new apartments flood the market, Seattle area sees smallest spring rent hikes in a decade
- Grocers seek new recipe for success with meal kits, challenging online purveyors VIEW
- Michigan governor: Vessel damaged underwater oil pipelines
- Unknowns that could bring down this booming economy | Jon Talton
- In fight over Bombardier CSeries, Boeing loses friends as well as tariff case
Technology companies and banks were also among the early gainers. Intel rose 1.7 percent and Citigroup climbed 1.3 percent.
The S&P 500 rose 16 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,658.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 212 points, or 0.9 percent, to 24,401. The Nasdaq composite climbed 46 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,115.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.81 percent.