NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as the major indexes come off record highs from earlier in the week.

Trading volume could be light Friday with the markets open for only a half day after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Technology and health care companies are leading the way lower in early trading. AutoDesk fell 1.2% and UnitedHealth Group dropped 0.9%

Retailers are mixed as shoppers look for deals on Black Friday.

The S&P 500 slipped 6 points, or 0.2% to 3,147.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88 points, or 0.3%, to 28,075. The Nasdaq lost 22 points, or 0.3%, to 8,683.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77%.