NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street after several companies turned in results that were better than analysts expected.

Liquor maker Brown-Forman jumped 2.4 percent in early trading Wednesday after reporting strong overseas sales.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise was up 2 percent after its quarterly results also came in ahead of forecasts.

The S&P 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,900.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 9 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 26,054. The Nasdaq composite increased 18 points, or 0.2 percent, to 8,049.

Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.88 percent.