NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is poised to reach its longest-ever bull run.
Retailers were in focus again early Wednesday and several of them were moving after reporting their latest quarterly results.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon confirms major office lease in Bellevue, will occupy former Expedia headquarters
- Microsoft uncovers more Russian hacking ahead of midterms
- Foreign workers' two-day walkoff at Whatcom County farm ends with settlement
- With push from PETA, animal crackers bust out of their cages
- For crew of 2,100-passenger cruise ship, frenetic 'turnaround day' in Seattle starts and ends the journey
Target rose 4.5 percent and Lowe’s jumped 8.1 percent after both released earnings that came in ahead of analysts’ forecasts.
Hartford Financial Services fell 3.6 percent after announcing an acquisition.
The S&P 500 index fell 1 point to 2,861.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 8 points to 25,828. The Nasdaq composite rose 7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,866.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.82 percent.